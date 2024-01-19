22 Delhi-bound trains running late, flight operations disrupted due to dense fog

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Friday due to low visibility as a result of dense fog in the city. It is the fifth consecutive day this week when the flight operations have been disrupted. Meanwhile, train movement to and from the national capital was also affected due to adverse weather conditions. As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to low visibility as a result of dense fog conditions in many parts of the country(HT Photo/Raj K Raj)

As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to low visibility as a result of dense fog conditions in many parts of the country, reported news agency ANI.

According to Northern Railways, five trains – Khajaurao-Kurukshetra Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Rani Kamlapati-New Delhi Bhopal Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction – are running late by around 6-6.30 hours.

Other trains like Amritsar-Nanded Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Muzaffarpur-AnandVihar Express, Vasco-Nizamuddin Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Express, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are expected to arrive late by around 2-2.45 hours.

Long-distance trains namely Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Ferozpur-Mumbai Express, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express are also delayed.

Low visibility due to dense fog

Visibility at Delhi's Palam airport improved from 'zero' at 4.30 am today to 50 metres at 5 am and further improved to 150 metres at 6.30 am, as per the India Meteorological Department(IMD).

Visibility as low as 50 metres was recorded in various parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and East Rajasthan, according to IMD. Meanwhile, moderate fog was recorded in isolated parts of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on Friday morning.

Cold wave across north India

Many parts of north India suffered due to cold wave with minimum temperatures in the range of 3-6 degree Celsius. Meanwhile,

parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar recorded a rise in minimum temperatures ranging between 7-10 degree Celsius on Friday morning.