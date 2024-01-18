Dense fog, cold day: Check out IMD's alerts and predictions till January 21

People in north India are unlikely to get a respite from the cold wave for the next four days, according to a prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The government department has predicted dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions in various parts of north India. Low visibility due to a thick layer of fog ((PTI))

Parts of states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab will suffer from dense to very dense fog for at least for next two days. Dense fog is expected to hamper transportation including train journeys in these states. Notably, train delays have been frequent for the last many days due to low visibility as a result of dense fog.

Here are the details of IMD's prediction about dense fog

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Bihar: Dense to very dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely in some parts of these states on 18th &19th January, 2024.

West Uttar Pradesh: Dense to very dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely in some parts during 18th-22nd January 2024.

Haryana & Chandigarh: Dense to very dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely in many parts on 18th & 19th January, 2024. Such conditions will prevail in some parts on 20th January, 2024.

Punjab: Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night/morning hours very likely in many parts on 18th-19th January, 2024.

Here are the details of IMD's predictions and alerts about Cold Day

Haryana & Chandigarh: Cold Day to Severe Cold day very likely in some parts on 18th & 19th January, 2024.

West Rajasthan: Cold Day to Severe Cold day very likely in some parts on 18th January & in isolated pockets on 19th of January, 2024.

West Uttar Pradesh: Cold Day to Severe Cold day very likely in some parts during 18th-21st of January, 2024.

Uttarakhand: Cold Day to Severe Cold day very likely in isolated pockets of the state on 18th & 19th January, 2024.