‘Modi jayega’: Kharge reiterates remarks on PM at INDIA bloc rally, alleges BJP govt formed on ‘stolen mandate’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was essential to remove him from power in order to save democracy, adding that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen mandate”.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

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Reiterating his earlier remark on prime minister Modi's ouster, which also led to a political row, Kharge said, “Modi jayega. Zarur jayega (Modi will go. He will definitely go.)" The Congress chief had courted controversy last month after he said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega. (Even Modi's father will go.)” BJP had hit back at Kharge and the Opposition, calling them anti-Indians and asserting that PM Modi was "not going anywhere”.

Kharge trains guns on PM Modi

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Kharge accused the prime minister of “vote theft” and attempting to divide people, asserting that the Opposition would fight unitedly to strengthen democracy and protect the country. Follow INDIA bloc rally LIVE updates here.

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Deep Dive Why did the INDIA bloc hold the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally? The bloc held the rally to protest alleged irregularities in electoral processes, including discrepancies linked to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. It also demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. What did Mallikarjun Kharge allege about the CEC and electoral processes? Kharge accused the CEC of being protected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that votes had been targeted or stolen. He said the Opposition would keep protesting until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. What security and traffic arrangements were made for the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi? Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed, and about 250 cameras monitored the venue. Traffic diversions were planned on 10 points, with restrictions expected on at least 11 road stretches.

{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Kharge remarked, “Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Kharge remarked, “Modi and Shah have attempted to snatch the vote of Dalits, youth and women. Modi ji wants to take away their votes through his man -- Ganesh Kumar. We will keep fighting until he goes, and ensure his exit.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy),” he said.

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Kharge further accused PM Modi of “protecting” CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said that the Opposition will not remain silent until he resigns.

"Be it the central government, governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, they are 'chori' governments (formed on stolen mandate). We have to throw out these 'vote chor'," Kharge said.

“Modi ji is trying to protect Gyanesh Kumar; our youth, women will find the CEC even if he hides underground. CEC Gyanesh Kumar will have to go; we will not remain silent till he resigns,” he added.

Also Read: Kharge accuses CEC Gyanesh Kumar of 'treason', levels 6 charges during INDIA bloc's mock impeachment

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CEC Kumar is at the centre of a controversy involving the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission has rejected these allegations, saying that major decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, had been taken unanimously by the full commission.

Kharge’s remarks come as the INDIA bloc is holding a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are participating in the march, which began at the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan.

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Protesters have gathered at the venue, where the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally is scheduled against CEC Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’: Kharge

Last month at an event in Bihar’s Patna, Kharge made a remark targeting PM Modi, saying “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will go). His remark came after a heckler in the audience allegedly yelled “Modi won't go anywhere” during Kharge’s speech.

However, the man who made the remark later clarified his statement. “What I meant was that as long as there is no rebellion in the country, Narendra Modi won’t go anywhere,” he said, news agency PTI reported.

INDIA bloc rally invites BJP criticism

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised the Gandhi-led INDIA bloc rally for holding a rally on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and also for disrupting small businesses during the Diwali festival.

Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on 1-2-3 Nov—the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place—as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children. But they remained adamant.”

Other senior leaders, including union minister JP Nadda, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, also criticised Congress and Gandhi over disrupting local and small businesses and accused him of hurting and disrespecting sentiments of the Sikh community.

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“What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy—in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people,” Nadda said.