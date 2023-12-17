Modi launches Viksit Bharat in 5 more states, hails welfare schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his guarantee begins after hope from everyone else ends, as he hailed his government’s efforts to ensure development in smaller cities and remote towns while launching the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in five more states. He also lauded the central government’s schemes that have provided ₹17,000 crore life insurance cover to the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched across the country on November 15 to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner. The yatra, flagged off from Khunti in Jharkhand, aims to cover 260,000 gram panchayats and over 4,000 urban local bodies across the nation by January 25, 2024.

“Within a month the Viksit Bharat Yatra has covered 1,000 villages and covered 1,500 cities among which most are small towns… It is evident that the public is excited about it and it has come to the fore that the Viksit Bharat vans are being welcomed uniquely everywhere it goes. I urge more people to join in and I guarantee that the Visit Bharat vans will help you in the process. Modi’s guarantee vehicle (Visit Bharat IEC vans) is empowering more and more youth and women, I want people to avail benefit of this yatra,” Modi said while addressing the beneficiaries of the yatra through video conferencing.

During the event, the PM also flagged off the Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — the five states where assembly elections were held recently. The scheme could not be launched in these states in adherence to the model code of conduct.

Hailing the welfare schemes launched by his government, Modi also took a swipe at “some political parties” who were “busy making headlines and news”.

“Our government has provided life insurance protection in the tune of ₹17,000 crore through the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and PM Jivan Jyoti Yojana. Can you imagine who much it would benefit those who lost their loved ones? Some political parties when they initiate a 200-400 crore scheme, they are busy in making headlines and news. But we have already deposited ₹17,000 crore in medical claims to poor people. I urge more people to join in and I guarantee that the Visit Bharat vans will help you in the process. Modi’s guarantee vehicle (Visit Bharat IEC vans) is empowering more and more youth and women, I want people to avail benefit of the Viksit Bharat Yatra,” he said. The PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and PM Jivan Jyoti Yojana were launched in 2015.

Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed various government schemes.

One beneficiary, Kalyani Rajbongshi from Guwahati in Assam, shared her experience of mobilising 3,000 people to form self help groups (SHGs) that provided employment to other women using the loans provided by central government schemes. “I am glad that you have employed other women as well. Empowering a woman benefits society,” Modi replied to her.

Talking to a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana, Kushala Devi from Himachal Pradesh, Modi said people like her inspired the government to work harder.

During the event, the PM also highlighted his government’s focus on developing Tier 2 and 3 cities.

“Under the Amrit Mission or SMART City Mission, basic facilities are being improved in the small cities. We are trying to ensure that facilities like water supply, drainage, sewage system, traffic system, CCTV network etc are upgraded constantly. Cleanliness, public toilets, and LED street lights are also being worked upon for the first time on this level. This has a direct impact on ease of living and ease of doing business,” he said.

