As PM Modi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi's guarantee takes off in five states

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): With an aim to disseminate information about the government's flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra entered Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently. HT Image

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the yatra was delayed in some States as the Model code of conduct was enforced due to elections. BJP has formed its governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh while in Telangana, Congress has dethroned the KCR government.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of cities in the development of a prosperous India.

PM Modi said, "For the resolution of developed India, our cities have a huge role. For a long time after independence, development was limited to a few big cities. But today, we are focusing on the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities."

PM Modi provided an overview of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, highlighting its progress over the past month, reaching thousands of villages and 1,500 cities. The yatra aims to disseminate information about the government's flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country.

Talking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra further, the Prime Minister said, "With the vision of a developed India, Modi's guaranteed vehicle is reaching every corner of the country. It's been a month since we started this journey. In just one month, this journey has reached thousands of villages as well as 1,500 cities."

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', PM Modi inquired about their experiences, discussed what schemes benefitted them and also asked if they faced any hurdles while receiving the benefits of the central government's schemes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted key achievements and transformative initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government while addressing a gathering at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Saturday at Changodar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district.

The Home Minister highlighted the government's ambition to create two crore 'Lakhpati didis', underscoring the commitment to women's economic empowerment.

Shah also lauded PM Modi's efforts in industrial development, raising the standard of living for 60 crore impoverished citizens and facilitating essential services like water, grains, and vaccinations.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted PM Modi's resolution for India to become the most powerful country globally by the completion of 100 years of independence, and the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a step toward realizing this vision

Earlier, during the virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "It was PM Modi's concern that no one should be left behind. Many people do 'yatra'. Some for physical benefits and some for personal gains, but this 'yatra' is such that it is for the benefit of the 140 crore people of the country."

At 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme in Delhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "To ensure that the benefits of every scheme reach the 140 crore people of the country is the resolution and guarantee of PM Modi. He makes the dreams of the common men his guarantee."

On 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said, " The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' began in the country but could not begin in the 5 states of the elections. Today it has begun in those 5 states also. We will make sure that every home has a gas cylinder. This yatra will continue till the Republic Day."

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected to this yatra, I welcome him. We welcome this yatra being taken out in the state today...

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra began in our state. It was delayed due to the elections. More and more people will know about the schemes of the government and will be benefitted from it. All the promises made by our government would be fulfilled."

At the program of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Jaipur, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma says, "We are working to make sure that women and children are safe and secure. We will work on the policy of zero tolerance for corruption. Better law and order and security is our resolution."

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari said, "It is the vision of PM, Narendra Modi, that India becomes a developed country - that we become a developed nation by 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence. We are going ahead toward that. The yatra began in Rajasthan today...The 'rath' will reach every village, every city, every Vidhan Sabha constituency and all public representatives, officials will together have to avail the benefits of schemes. We also have to get in touch with people who have already availed the benefits..."

Talking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a resolution on completion of 75 years of independence, that on completion of 100 years of independence, India should become the most powerful country in the world. This Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a part of that. By visiting from village to village, people are being informed that India will become the most powerful country in the world

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nationwide initiative to inform and empower citizens about government schemes.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a 'padayatra' in Odisha's Cuttack district en route to attending PM Modi's virtual program for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The yatra, launched on November 15 in Jharkhand, is a nationwide initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about government schemes. It involves health camps at various stops to provide on-the-spot services. As of November 26, over 5,470 health camps have been conducted in 995 Gram Panchayats, with a total footfall exceeding 7,82,000 people. (ANI)