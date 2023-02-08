'Modi, Modi' vs 'Adani, Adani' in Parliament during PM's Lok Sabha speech

Parliament on Wednesday witnessed a 'Modi, Modi' vs 'Adani, Adani' war of chants as lawmakers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and those from the opposition faced off during prime minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha speech.

The prime minister was replying to the debate on president Droupadi Murmu's address that started the Budget session, during which the opposition has targeted the government on a number of issues, including the Adani Group row.

Earlier, as Modi rose to speak, opposition lawmakers renewed their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research that said the Adani Group had indulged in 'brazen' accounting fraud.

There were even warning from some opposition MPs of a walkout during the prime minister's address, which Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla waved away.

On Tuesday Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling BJP over the sharp rise in the Adani Group's fortunes, linking State foreign visits to global gains by the Gujarat billionaire. Parts of Gandhi's speech - said that while on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' voters '... asked me... (how) Adani never fails' - were expunged.

"Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'..." Rahul Gandhi said.

The PM began his address with a sharp jab at Gandhi's speech, declaring 'the entire 'ecosystem' was excited... after some people's remarks yesterday'.

"Yesterday, after some people's remarks in Lok Sabha… the entire 'ecosystem' was excited. Supporters were jubilant. Some people were very happy, saying, 'yeh hui na baat (this is how it should be)," Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

During his speech Modi also thanked Murmu for her address and said she had 'enhanced the pride of the tribal community'; the president, sworn in last year, is the first member of a tribal community to hold the nation's highest office.

"Today, after years of independence, there is a sense of pride in tribal community and increase in self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he said.

