'Wo ab chal chuke hain…': PM Modi jabs at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the “ecosystem and supporters” over their reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who had launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the Adani crisis, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire ecosystem and their supporters were jubilant after a member's speech.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the debate on Tuesday and targeted the government largely over the Adani issue, was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time)," PM Modi said.

"For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said quoting a couplet by famous Indian poet Jigar Moradabadi to jab at the Opposition.

The prime minister also hit out at Opposition leaders for skipping the President's address and mentioned the controversial remark by Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“When President's address was going on, some people avoided it.A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later,” he said.

The prime minister said that President Droupadi Murmu's presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

"I extend my thanks to the President's Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he added.

