Home / India News / 'Wo ab chal chuke hain…': PM Modi jabs at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech

'Wo ab chal chuke hain…': PM Modi jabs at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's speech

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 04:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi in his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Lok Sabha.
ByHT News Desk

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at the “ecosystem and supporters” over their reaction to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who had launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the Adani crisis, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire ecosystem and their supporters were jubilant after a member's speech.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in the debate on Tuesday and targeted the government largely over the Adani issue, was not present in the House when Prime Minister made his initial remarks. He later reached Lok Sabha.

"I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time)," PM Modi said.

"For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said quoting a couplet by famous Indian poet Jigar Moradabadi to jab at the Opposition.

The prime minister also hit out at Opposition leaders for skipping the President's address and mentioned the controversial remark by Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“When President's address was going on, some people avoided it.A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later,” he said.

The prime minister said that President Droupadi Murmu's presence as Head of the Republic is historic and inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country.

"I extend my thanks to the President's Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi lok sabha
narendra modi lok sabha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out