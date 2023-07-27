‘Modi, Modi vs INDIA, INDIA’: Slogan wars in Rajya Sabha as Oppn seeks PM statement on Manipur

Rajya Sabha witnessed a ‘slogan war’ on Thursday, as opposition MPs raised slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Manipur issue, while members from the ruling party responded with chants in favour of the PM.

The commotion broke out during an address by external affairs minister S Jaishankar (ANI)

The commotion took place even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar was addressing the House on issues related to foreign affairs. While opposition chanted ‘INDIA, INDIA’ and a range of slogans criticising the prime minister, response, the ruling side responded with ‘Modi, Modi.’

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to prevent the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

