Modi opens key Z-Morh tunnel in J&K infra push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will keep the promises he made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir as he opened a strategic 6.4-km tunnel in Sonamarg that will bolster defence accessibility and boost tourism by providing an all-weather link between the tourism hub and Srinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, in J&K. (PMO)

Modi’s comments came at a public rally after the inauguration of the Z-Morh or Sonamarg tunnel, minutes after chief minister Omar Abdullah lavished praise on him and reminded him of the promise to restore the Union Territory’s statehood.

“You have to believe that this is Modi and he keeps his promises ... There is a right time for everything and right things will happen at the right time,” Modi said without making a direct reference to the issue of statehood or Abdullah’s comment.

Built at an altitude of 8,500 feet, Z-Morh tunnel – named such after the treacherous Z-shaped mountain pass – at Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is located 10km ahead of the tourist resort of Sonamarg. Besides providing strategic accessibility to defence forces, it will connect Sonamarg with capital Srinagar all year round, will boost the economy, and bring more tourists. Another 14.15-km Zoji La Tunnel, being constructed 18 kilometresaway from Z-Morh, will make the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway an all-weather road.

“This tunnel will make the lives of people of Sonamarg and also those of Kargil and Leh easier. Earlier avalanches would close roads. People would find it difficult to reach hospitals and get essentials,” the Prime Minister said.

“The work on this tunnel was actually started in 2015 after the BJP came to power. I’m happy that this tunnel has been completed during our government’s tenure. This tunnel will bring various tourism opportunities to Sonamarg,” he added.

The Z-Morh tunnel was constructed at a cost of ₹ 2,700 crores. It is equipped with an intelligent traffic management system, and includes a main tunnel, a parallel escape tunnel, and a ventilation tunnel. The tunnel was completed in October last year, but a terror strike on the campsite of the tunnel in Gagangirleft seven people dead.

In his speech welcoming Modi, Abdullah had lavished praise on Modi and reminded him of his speech on 21 June 2024, and the promises he made, including removing “dil ki doori” (distance between hearts) and “Dilli se doori” (distance of people of Jammu & Kashmir with Delhi), and holding elections in Kashmir.

“You also talked about elections and within four months elections were conducted in J&K…people have started trusting you more,” he said.

“People ask me when will statehood be restored. My heart says that very soon, prime minister, you will fulfil your third promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And Jammu and Kashmir will once again get the status of a state,” he added.

When Modi spoke, he underlined the infrastructural transformation of the Union Territory, a region whose statehood was scrapped in August 2019 when the central government also abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status to J&K.

The PM said that J&K is the crown of the country and he wanted it to be beautiful and prosperous. “I want this crown to become more beautiful and strong. And I am happy that I am getting the cooperation of the people of this place for that to happen. You are working for the development of J&K and India with much dedication,” he said.

“I again assure you that Modi will work with you at every step. I want to tell you that the “doori” has ended... There is an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and we have seen its effect on tourism. Kashmir is writing a new saga of development today,” he added.

After inaugurating the project, Modi went inside the tunnel and interacted with the project officials. He also met the construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha were also present.

This was Modi’s first visit to J&K after the assembly elections in September-October last year, when the National Conference-led alliance win a thumping majority.

Modi said J&K was transforming into a state of tunnels, bridges, and ropeways, with world-class infrastructure projects. He highlighted projects such as the Chenab Bridge, Zoji La Tunnel, Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, expressway from Katra to Delhi, and 14 more tunnels that are under construction.

“The world is in awe witnessing the engineering of Chenab bridge. Last week, a passenger train trial was conducted on this bridge,” he said.

Modi noted that ₹42,000 crore worth of road connectivity projects were in progress. “Work on four national highway projects is going on. Like Sonamarg, 14 more tunnels are being constructed here. All these projects will make J&K among the most connected places,” he said.

Modi also spoke about how he visited Kashmir as a BJP worker. “When I worked as a BJP worker, I often came here. I spent much time in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal or Baramulla. We would travel for hours and walk numerous kilometres. And snowfall would be intense then as well. But the hospitality of people of J&K is such that one would not realise the cold weather here,” he said.

Quoting US president John F Kenedy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari cited said that good roads turn a nation happy and properous. “PM Modi has made this a mission of developing industry and business and promotion of tourism in J&K to make it happy and prosperous. With an aim to provide employment and end poverty, we are attempting to develop the infrastructure here,” Gadkari said.

“Today is a historic day that PM Modi inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel. Starting in 2012, there were many hindrances but today, I am happy that it was completed. Srinagar Leh highway would close for 5-6 months, people wouldn’t get essentials, gas and people have to store many things. Today, this tunnel has been completed which will end these problems. We are also constructing Zojila tunnel adjacent to this which is with 18-km approach road at a cost of ₹6,800 crore,” the minister said.

L-G Sinha said, “With opening of Sonamarg Tunnel, a new chapter has begun in the history of J&K. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people of UT and creating an environment which is enabling common man to flourish and live a dignified life.”

“It will be a Game-Changer for the local economy, winter tourism and also create new avenues of livelihood & trade in the region,” Sinha added.