Modi picked name for counterterror op

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked the evocative term “Operation Sindoor” as the codename for the Indian forces’ strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and tracked the progress of the operation through the night, people aware of developments said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefs President Droupadi Murmu about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

At a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday morning, Modi said the country’s armed forces deserve credit for carrying out operation Sindoor. According to the people cited above, the PM was addressing his cabinet colleagues soon after India targeted terror hubs in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The PM was tracking the operation as it was underway from his official residence, and it was his decision to name it Sindoor. He chaired the cabinet committee on security soon after the operation and then the full cabinet meeting,” said a person aware of the details.

According to this person, the PM was quick to credit the armed forces during the cabinet meeting after some ministers congratulated him for taking a decisive step against Pakistan.

The PM is learnt to have said that the timing of the action was carefully chosen as the whole country was looking up to the government to take action. He also said the exercise was carried out with precision to meet its target.

“PM Shri @narendramodi Ji chaired Cabinet meeting after the launch of #OperationSindoor. The Cabinet lauded the armed forces for their bold and successful operation against the terrorists,” Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

At the beginning of the meeting, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh gave details about the operation. The entire cabinet hailed the action by thumping of desks, the person cited above said.

After the cabinet meeting, the PM also called on President Droupadi Murmu to brief her about the operation. He also separately met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said the people cited above.

The codename for the operation was inspired by the fact that it was aimed at avenging the loss of civilians in the terror attack that targeted men –– 25 of them tourists and 24 of them Hindu –– and left their widows bereaved, said the people cited above. Vermillion (sindoor) is associated with married women the Hindu tradition.

It is also this symbolism that prompted authorities to pick two top women officers to brief the world about the operation, said the people cited above.

On Wednesday evening, Modi also met Border Security Force chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary amid a high alert sounded across the western frontier with Pakistan. BSF guards the Indo-Pak border that passes through Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The leaves of all the personnel have been cancelled. Those who were on leave have also been recalled. Full deployment of all personnel has been ordered at all posts. If need be, even those who are not on active field duty could be asked to join the different formations. Places with civilian population that shares the border with Pakistan are on the highest level of alert,” said one official who asked not to be named.

Additionally, the force also minimised the movement of border villager residents, especially in Punjab. The evening parade, which is part of the retreat ceremony at three borders of Attari, Hussainwala and Sadki, was suspended on Wednesday to avoid mass gathering of citizens at the border. BSF said the movement of non-resident civilians towards these borders were closed.

“In many Punjab villages, local residents own farming lands in the area between the border fence and the pillar. They have been advised to minimise their movement. Even if they have to go, it is being done under tight security. Separately in other sectors such as Rajasthan, the movement of civilians has been completely restricted in tourist areas too,” the official added.