Modi to join Asean-India Summit virtually due to scheduling issues

India and Malaysia announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Asean-India Summit virtually, with the PM skipping the regional gathering in Kuala Lumpur due to scheduling and other issues, and external affairs minister S Jaishankar representing the country at several key meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

The development was announced on social media by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Modi, who was earlier expected to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 25 to participate in meetings related to the Asean Summit. “Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits,” Modi said on social media.

“Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

Anwar said on social media that the two leaders had spoken on Wednesday night and discussed efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship to a “more strategic and comprehensive level”. Anwar said Modi informed him that he “would attend online since the Deepavali festival was still being celebrated”.

“I respect the decision and express my Deepavali greetings to him and all the people of India,” Anwar said, adding that Malaysia is committed to strengthening ties with India and enhancing Asean-India cooperation for a more peaceful and prosperous region.

While an Indian government readout gave no reasons for the PM’s decision to skip the Asean Summit, which he had last done in 2022, people familiar with the matter said the upcoming Bihar assembly election and lack of any immediate outcomes in trade talks with the US were key factors that influenced the move. HT had reported that Modi was not expected to travel to Malaysia.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Malaysia on October 26, before going to Japan from October 27 to 29, and the Asean Summit was being seen as a possible venue for a potential meeting between the two leaders.

While contacts have continued between India and the US on a trade deal, including commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal’s visit to the US last week and a phone call between Trump and Modi on Tuesday, there were few signs of any immediate or tangible outcome in this regard, the people said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he had discussed trade with Modi during Tuesday’s phone conversation and claimed India would not “buy much oil from Russia”. Modi’s social media post and an Indian government readout on the phone call were silent on the issues of trade and Russian oil purchases.

Trump went a step further later on Wednesday, claiming to reporters that India’s purchases of Russian oil will fall to “almost nothing” by the end of the year. “India, as you know, has told me…that it’s a process, you can’t just stop it, but by the end of the year, they’ll be down to almost nothing. That’s a big thing, almost 40% of the oil India [buys comes from Russia],” he said.“

They’ve been great. Spoke to Prime Minister Modi yesterday, they’ve been absolutely great,” he said.

Trump’s claims on Russian oil purchases have become a diplomatic hot potato, with India set to host President Vladimir Putin in December for an annual summit with Modi. Russia currently accounts for a little more than a third of India’s oil purchases, and while there are several indications that India’s state-run refineries have begun cutting back on procurements of Russian crude, the people cited above ruled out a complete halt in Russian energy purchases.

Putin’s visit is being seen as an opportunity to revitalise the India-Russia relationship, including through steps to ensure more balanced trade. Russia became India’s fourth largest trading partner in 2024, with two-way trade exceeding $70 billion – nearly 5.8 times higher than the pre-Covid-19 trade of $10.1 billion – but India’s exports accounted for less than $5 billion.

The two sides are expected to unveil measures during the annual India-Russia Summit, including an additional order for the S-400 air defence systems and steps to bolster civil nuclear cooperation.