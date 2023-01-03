Modi to unveil 108th Indian Science Congress today, focus on holistic growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 108th Indian Science Congress in Nagpur on Tuesday, the science and technology ministry announced on Monday.

The theme of the conference this year is “science and technology for sustainable development with women empowerment”, science minister Jitendra Singh said at a media briefing.

“The conference will deliberate on holistic growth, reviewed economies and sustainable goals, while at the same time address the possible obstacles to the growth of women in science and technology,” Singh said.

Besides Modi, transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the inauguration of the five-day conference.

The conference will be divided into 14 sections, under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, the science ministry said in a statement.

“Apart from these 14 sections, there will be a women’s science congress, a farmers’ science congress, a children’s science congress, a tribal meet, a section on science and society and a science communicators’ congress,” the statement said.

The plenary sessions will feature Nobel laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, information technology and medical research, the ministry said.

“The technical sessions will showcase path-breaking and applied research in agriculture and forestry sciences, animals, veterinary and fishery sciences, anthropological and behavioural sciences, chemical sciences, earth system sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences, information and communication science and technology, material sciences, mathematical sciences, medical sciences, new biology, physical sciences, and plant sciences,” it said.

This time the conference will also have a mega expo—Pride of India—where the prominent developments, major achievements and the significant science and tech contributions of the country will be showcased.

The Pride of India exhibition will display the strengths and achievements of the government, corporate, state-owned firms, academic and research and development institutes, and innovators and entrepreneurs from across the country.

