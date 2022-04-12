Modi to virtually inaugurate hostel, education complex in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham at Gujarat’s Adalajon on Tuesday. He will also participate in the Bhumi Pujan of Hiramani Arogya Dham of the Jansahayak Trust.

In a tweet, Modi said, “At 11 am tomorrow, 12th April I will inaugurate the hostel and education complex at Shree Annapurna Dham via video conferencing… I fondly recall my visit to Shree Annapurna Dham in 2019.”

The hostel and education centre has 150 rooms and can lodge up to 600 students. Other facilities there include an e-library, primary health facilities, a TV room, a conference room, etc, said the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The statement added the Hiramani Arogya Dham will be developed by the Jansahayak Trust and will have the latest medical facilities, including for dialysis of 14 people at once. There will also be a blood bank with a 24-hour blood supply, an around-the-clock medical store, a modern pathology laboratory, and top-class equipment. The centre will also have advanced facilities for Ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, and yoga.

