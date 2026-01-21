New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sounded an alarm over “ghuspaithiyas” or illegal immigrants and “urban naxals” and said the government will act against these groups that pose a threat to the country’s security and political parties that “offer them security” should be exposed. Modi warns of risk from ‘urban naxals’, illegal immigration

Both have featured prominently in the party’s electoral campaigns, making the PM’s mention of them significant ahead of five state elections early this summer.

“Today, a very significant challenge before the country is that of infiltrators. Even powerful countries in the world are acting against infiltrators in their own nations and expelling them,” he said while addressing the party workers after the election of the BJP’s new national president Nitin Nabin.

In an indication of the government’s tough stance against these groups, the PM said no nation accepts infiltrators. “…India too cannot allow infiltrators to rob its poor and youth of their rights. Infiltrators pose a very serious threat to the country’s security; identifying them and sending them back to their countries is extremely necessary,” he said.

The BJP and its ideological mentor the RSS have for long pushed for a policy identity and deport illegal immigrants and have pushed for stricter border controls. In states such as West Bengal, where elections are scheduled to take place soon, the issue of illegal migration is part of the election narrative as the BJP has accused the TMC government of allowing porous borders and giving shelter to infiltrators.

Urging people to unmask the support to these groups, the PM said those political parties that are protecting infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics must be fully exposed before the public with all our might.

Referring to urban naxals, a term used by the BJP for left-leaning activists , the PM said the group is also a “major challenge”.

“The scope of urban Naxalism is becoming international. If they tweet something positive about Modi even once or twice a year, or say something positive on TV, or write something positive in a newspaper, some journalists humiliate them so much that they are hounded and made untouchable. They are silenced so that they can never speak again”.

The PM said this is how the BJP was isolated by the urban naxals for years. “the BJP was treated like untouchables throughout the country. Now the country is understanding the actions of these urban naxals. They are continuously working to harm India,” he said.