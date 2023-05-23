Home / India News / ‘Modiji has become arrogant’: Sisodia's dig over ordinance on services in Delhi

ByManjiri Chitre
May 23, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Manish Sisodia on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's ordinance to the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's ordinance to the transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital, calling him “arrogant”.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with Delhi excise policy case in New Delhi. (PTI)
"Modi ji has become so arrogant he neither follows democracy...looking at Kejriwal ji's work...he has become arrogant...," Sisodia told media while he was being produced before the court after the expiry of judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The union government on May 19 issued an ordinance restoring to itself the power over “services” in Delhi - a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview. The ordinance strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in “sole discretion” in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

It also provides for creating a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSR) and a Public Service Commission (PSC) for transfers and postings of the officers.

Several AAP leaders have lashed out at the Centre over the ordinance, calling the move an “act of dishonesty and treachery”.

Meanwhile, Delhi court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till June 1 in the excise policy case. The court directed the jail Superintendent to consider Sisodia's request to provide him chair and table for study purposes and also allowed him to have a legal meeting with his lawyer.

(With inputs from ANI)

Topics
