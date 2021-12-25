Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mohali court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Majithia in drugs case
india news

Mohali court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Majithia in drugs case

The bench also said that the FIR has been registered on the basis of report which prima facie shows the “involvement” of the applicant in the drug trade and harbouring of accused involved in drug mafia
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia speaks during a press conference in Amritsar on November 23. (AFP)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 04:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh

A Mohali court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in connection with a drugs case.

During the hearing, special judge Sandeep Kumar Singla — while dealing with the allegations of political antagonism — observed that a delay in lodging the criminal case cannot be grounds to presume that the whole case against the applicant is false

The bench also said that the FIR has been registered on the basis of report which prima facie shows the “involvement” of the applicant in the drug trade and harbouring of accused involved in drug mafia. “All these facts and financial transactions and extend of complicity of the applicant needs to be thoroughly investigated which can be done only under custodial interrogation of the applicant,” the court said, adding that the question on legality of the criminal case, whether it is borne out of political vendetta or not, cannot be a ground for grant of anticipatory bail.

In his application, Majithia said the current dispensation had left no stone unturned to “misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance” upon political opponents and that his arrest was an “election stunt”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bikram singh majithia punjab
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP