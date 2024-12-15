Mohan Babu questioned in journalist attack case

The Hyderabad police on Saturday questioned veteran Telugu film actor and former Rajya Sabha member Manchu Mohan Babu in connection with a case registered against him for assaulting a reporter of a vernacular television channel on December 10, people familiar with the matter said. According to people familiar with the matter, though Mohan Babu asked the police to give him some time as he was unwell, the police refused to heed to his request and asked him to cooperate in their investigation. (PTI)

An official of Rachakonda police commissionerate, on condition of anonymity, said: “A team of police personnel from Pahadishareef police station went to the residence of Mohan Babu at Jalpalli on the outskirts of Hyderabad to question him about his involvement in the attack on the journalist.”

“The cops recorded his statement on the incident. He also surrendered his weapon to the police as per the earlier notice served on him on December 11,” the officer said.

On Tuesday night, Mohan Babu allegedly assaulted the television channel reporter, when the latter, along with other reporters, went to his residence to cover an ongoing dispute between him and his younger son Manchu Manoj. The reporters followed Manoj into his residence and tried to question him about the dispute.

Mohan Babu seized the microphone from the journalist and hit him hard with a steel pipe with metallic logo of the channel on his head, resulting in the reporter bleeding heavily, a complaint filed by the journalist said.

On Wednesday, the Pahadishareef police filed a case against Mohan Babu, based on a complaint from the injured reporter, under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS. A day later, the police modified the FIR by adding Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS, citing the severity of the alleged assault.

Mohan Babu approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail on Thursday. However, the HC bench headed by justice K Laxman, which heard the arguments on Friday, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the veteran actor.

While refusing to grant immediate relief, the court issued notices to the state of Telangana and other authorities, directing them to file responses by December 19.

The questioning of Mohan Babu was done hours after Tollywood actor Allu Arjun came out of jail, following an order from the Telangana high court granting him interim bail in a case related to death of a 35-year-old woman in stampede like situation at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of the benefit show of his film Pushpa-2: The Rule on December 4

Meanwhile, in a brief chat with reporters at his residence, Allu Arjun said on Saturday as a citizen who would honour the law, he would abide by it. “Since the issue is in the court of law, I cannot speak anything about the case,” he said.

Referring to the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident on December 4, the Tollywood superstar said it was purely accidental which happened when he went to the theatre to watch the movie along with the audience.

“It was not at all deliberate. I have been watching films, not only mine, but also my uncle (Chiranjeevi) in theatres on the first day along with my fans. I know I cannot fill the void in the family of the stampede victim and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family once again,” he said.

Allu Arjun thanked everyone who stood by him during this hour of crisis with love and affection. “I am absolutely alright. There is no need for any anxiety,” he added.