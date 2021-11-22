Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India doesn't need to be a superpower, should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru’: Mohan Bhagwat
india news

India doesn't need to be a superpower, should aspire to be 'Vishwa Guru’: Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said people should come to India to build character and it should be our determination to win their hearts.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking during an event organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday the world needs India to create a balance and that the country can guide every other nation in becoming one family.

"Aatmiyata ka vikas… yahi bharat hai (the growth of mutual understanding, this is India). We need to give a mantra to connect the whole world," Bhagwat said, according to news agency ANI.

Mohan Bhagwat made the remarks while speaking at an event to mark the birth centenary of Suraj Prakash, the founder of Bharatiya Vikas Parishad, an organisation inspired by RSS.

The RSS chief also said that countries that have been superpowers only dominated the world and fulfilled their vested interests.

Also read | Don’t just raise Ram slogans, follow his path too: Mohan Bhagwat

“India doesn't need to be one. There is a reason why India exists. We are Hindustan despite so many attacks. We are needed to create balance. We are not only becoming mahashakti. There have been superpowers. We need to be Vishwa guru," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by ANI.

RELATED STORIES

"We don't need to ask the world to be like us. People across the world should come and learn. Then they can go back and teach humanism based on their culture and religious practices," he added.

India can give perspective to the world, according to Bhagwat.

Also read | 'Don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

“People should come here to build character and we will win hearts should be our determination. We should become an example. That is why this organisation is working," he added.

Dr Vivek Dixit from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Neelu Suri, a nursing officer with RML Hospital, Ramesh Chaudhary, of the Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital’s ward boy Ramanand Paswan were among those felicitated by the RSS chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rss mohan bhagwat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise

Rulers need to introspect daily, people ‘ultimate lords’ of democracy: CJI

Indian Railways cancels 10 special trains for 3 months. Check full list here

News updates from HT: IMD predicts more rains in southern states
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP