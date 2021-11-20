'Don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that there is no need to convert anyone, and exhorted moving forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru. Bhagwat was speaking at an event in Chhattisgarh.

"We don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect makes good human beings without changing anyone's worship system," the RSS chief said.

"Anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country. We need is to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru," he added.

Bhagwat said that they believe that the entire world is a family.

The RSS chief is in Chhattisgarh to attend a series of programmes by the members of the organisation.

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) had on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws, saying it "seems to be right" to avoid "unwarranted controversies and conflicts".

The BKS, however, lashed out at the farmer leaders, saying their "arrogant attitude" to continue with their protest was not beneficial for small farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions, spearheading the agitation against the three agriculture laws, has welcomed the prime minister's decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops made.