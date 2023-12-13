Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister; PM Modi, Shah present

Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister(ANI)

58-year-old Mohan Yadav visited a temple in Bhopal before going for the oath ceremony. He also went to the state BJP office to pay respects to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's founding ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The BJP on Monday ended days of suspense and announced the Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Picking his name denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan to continue holding the top post for a record fifth term.

