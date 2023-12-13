Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister; PM Modi, Shah present

Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister; PM Modi, Shah present

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 11:48 AM IST

Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Mohan Yadav takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister(ANI)

58-year-old Mohan Yadav visited a temple in Bhopal before going for the oath ceremony. He also went to the state BJP office to pay respects to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's founding ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The BJP on Monday ended days of suspense and announced the Yadav as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Picking his name denied party stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan to continue holding the top post for a record fifth term.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP