MP, Chhattisgarh Oath LIVE Updates: Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav to be sworn in as CMs
MP, Chhattisgarh oath ceremony LIVE Updates: Both the chief ministers will have two deputies each who will also be sworn in today.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav will take oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively on Wednesday, December 13.
According to the official statement by Chhattisgarh public relations department, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in Raipur for Sai's oath ceremony. Apart from him, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of other states will also be present at the event.
Apart with Yadav, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla will take oath as deputy CMs of Madhya Pradesh while Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will serve as the deputies to Sai in Chhattisgarh.
After the suspense over the chief ministers' names ended with BJP announcing their unusual CM choices, now there are speculations over the cabinet berths. This will likely end with today's swearing-in events at the two states.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath on December 15.
- Dec 13, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Sai invites ex-CM Baghel to attend the swearing-in ceremony
Vishnudev Sai, over a telephonic call on Tuesday, invited former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij to attend the swearing-in ceremony, organised at the Science College grounds in Raipur.Dec 13, 2023 07:14 AM IST
Chhattisgarh will have 2 deputy CMs
Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will serve as the deputies to Vishnu Deo Sai. Former chief minister Raman Singh will be the Speaker.Dec 13, 2023 07:14 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh will have 2 deputy CMs
Mohan Yadav will have two deputies -- Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. Narendra Singh Tomar will be Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.Dec 13, 2023 07:11 AM IST
Who is Mohan Yadav
58-year-old Mohan Yadav is a three-time MLA and a prominent OBC leader. He first became an MLA in 2013 from the same seat. He won the assembly elections from the same seat in 2018 and 2023. Yadav also served as a cabinet minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. Mohan Yadav has won the 2023 elections by more than 13000 votes.Dec 13, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?
Vishnu Deo Sai will be the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh. Though Sai has years of experience in electoral politics and also that of working at the grassroots level, he was not seen as a frontrunner as he lacked a public profile.
Coming from a strong political background, the new chief minister started his political career as a village sarpanch. In 1989, he was elected as a 'panch' of Bagia village panchayat and next year became the sarpanch unopposed. His grandfather late Budhnath Sai was a nominated MLA from 1947 to 1952. His 'bade pitaji' (elder brother of his father) late Narhari Prasad Sai was a member of the Jan Sangh (BJP's predecessor) and served as a two-term MLA (1962-67 and 1972-77) and was elected as an MP (1977-79) and served as a minister of state in the Janata Party government.Dec 13, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Who will be present in oath ceremony?
Apart from PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur and chief ministers of other states will also be present at the event.Dec 13, 2023 06:57 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh new CMs to take oath today
The new chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take oath on Wednesday in the presence of PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take oath on December 15.
