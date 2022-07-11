Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mohd Zubair of Alt News moves Delhi court for bail in 2018 tweet case
india news

Mohd Zubair of Alt News moves Delhi court for bail in 2018 tweet case

Mohammed Zubair was arrested over a 2018 tweet for which he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.(PTI)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Aryan Prakash

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Monday moved Delhi's Patiala House Court for bail in a case registered against him by the Delhi Police Special Cell over a 2018 tweet in which he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.

The matter will be heard tomorrow. This comes hours after a court in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh sent Zubair to 14day judicial custody. A case was registered against him in November last year on charges of promoting enmity. The court will hear his bail plea on July 13. Zubair is currently in judicial custody in Delhi, this after he was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27. After he had got an interim bail from the Supreme Court on Friday, the 33-year-old journalist was served a warrant by the Lakhimpur Kheri court and asked to appear before the court.

He had moved the apex court against a June 10 order by the Allahabad high court refusing to quash the criminal case filed against him on June 1 in Sitapur over his ‘hate monger’ tweet. Zubair said he faced a death threat citing a string of tweets, which tagged police authorities and sought his custodial killing.

RELATED STORIES

The Delhi Police has alleged criminal conspiracy in the case, alleging that Zubair received foreign donations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mohammed zubair
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP