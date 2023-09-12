Moideen, Sudhakaran appear before ED in two different cases

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA AC Moideen and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran appeared before officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi on Monday in connection with two separate cases.

AC Moideen

While Moideen is being quizzed by ED officials for the first time in connection with alleged fraud at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur, the Congress leader was summoned for questioning in a cheating case, in which fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal is the prime accused.

Moideen, the MLA from Kunnamkulam and former minister for local self-government in the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet, arrived at the ED office in Kochi around 9:30 am. He had skipped the first day of the ongoing Kerala Assembly session to appear before the central agency. “ED officials had asked me to come, that’s why I am here,” he told reporters before walking into the office.

The federal agency is probing an alleged fraud to the tune of ₹150 crore at the CPI (M)-controlled bank in Thrissur district, where benami loans were sanctioned in cash to non-members of the bank by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge. It had said that these fraudulent loans were disbursed on the instructions of Moideen.

Earlier, Moideen had failed to appear before the agency twice, citing personal reasons. In August, his premises including his residence in Wadakkanchery were raided by ED officials in connection with the case. Subsequently, the bank accounts of Moideen and his wife containing deposits of ₹28 lakh were frozen. On his part, Moideen has denied any role in the alleged fraud at the bank.

So far, the ED has arrested two people in the case, who were allegedly beneficiaries of the illegal loans sanctioned at the bank. Further probe in the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Sudhakaran arrived at the ED office at around 11 am. This is the second time that the Congress leader has been quizzed in connection with the cheating case involving Mavunkal. “The last time I was called for questioning, I had submitted all records of my banks and my wealth. If there are any corrections needed, I am ready to do that. There is no evidence against me,” he told reporters.

Mavunkal, a dealer of fake antiques, had allegedly cheated several people of ₹10 crore by claiming that he needed funds to clear procedures to collect a massive amount of money, which was frozen by central government authorities. The money was reportedly part of proceeds of sales of antique pieces sold to a royal family in the Gulf. After the case came to light in 2021, photos of Sudhakaran with Mavunkal also popped up. One of the complainants had said that he had given money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran.

The Congress state chief however has maintained that he has no involvement in the financial dealings of Mavunkal and that he had met him solely for some treatment as the latter had claimed to be a cosmetologist.

