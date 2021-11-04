Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Momentous occasion for Indian science: Bharat Biotech MD on WHO nod of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the people of the country who got inoculated with Covaxin shots to “instill confidence in Indian science.”
Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella also thanked Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and all officials of the ministry for their “hardwork” after Covaxin received the WHO nod for emergency use.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s MD Krishna Ella on Wednesday hailed Covaxin getting the emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a “momentous occasion for Indian innovation, entrepreneurship, startup and Indian science.”

“We are grateful to the honourable Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) and many respected people who took Covaxin to instill confidence in Indian science,” Ella added in a video message.

He thanked the Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and all the senior officials at the ministry for their “hardwork”. Ella also thanked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for their partnership.

On Wednesday, the EUL was granted to Covaxin by the WHO after facing several setbacks leading up to it. Bharat Biotech had applied for the EUL back in April, and the process has been getting delayed since then owing to the health agency needing additional data.

In a series of tweets, the WHO said that Covaxin was given a go-ahead to be inoculated to individuals aged 18 and above, following a meeting convened by its technical advisory group. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has also approved the India-made vaccine in two doses, with a gap of 14 or more days between the two.

“Covaxin was found to have 78% efficacy against Covid-19 of any severity…and is extremely suitable for low-and-middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements,” WHO tweeted.

After the WHO approval was announced, several ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders thanked PM Narendra Modi. Mandaviya said that the nod is a “sign of capable leadership” and the story of “Modiji’s resolution.”

“This is the language of the faith of Indians. This is the Diwali of a self-reliant India,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the nod is a “global recognition” of PM Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Regional director of WHO South-East Asia Poonam Khetrapal Singh also congratulated India for getting the approval for the indigenously produced Covaxin.

