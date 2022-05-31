Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monkeypox alarm: Centre asks states to send clinical specimens to NIV, monitor contacts
india news

Monkeypox alarm: Centre asks states to send clinical specimens to NIV, monitor contacts

Monkeypox alert: The health ministry said contacts of suspects should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.
So far, no case of monkeypox has been reported in India.(AFP)
Updated on May 31, 2022 06:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to states and Union territories  on the management of the Monkeypox disease. So far, there is no reported case of monkey pox in India. The guideline has been issued amid a rapid rise in cases worldwide.

The ministry said clinical specimens would have to be sent to the apex laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV)), Pune, through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network.

It said contacts of suspects should be monitored at least daily for the onset of signs or symptoms for a period of 21 days (as per case definition) from the last contact with a patient or their contaminated materials during the infectious period.

On May 20, the government had ordered surveillance at all international entry points — airports, seaports and land border crossings. It had asked samples of travellers from Africa, showing symptoms to be sent to NIV, Pune, for further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
monkeypox
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP