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Monsoon concerns deepen as rainfall forecast falls to 90% of normal

The IMD said on Friday that weak El Nino conditions are expected to develop in June, strengthening towards second half of the season.

Updated on: May 29, 2026 10:06 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Monsoon rainfall over the country is likely to be 90 per cent long period average (LPA) this year, even lower than 92 per cent that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast in April.

Commuters navigate through light rain at Rajiv Chowk near Mini Secretariat, Delhi(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The IMD said on Friday that weak El Nino conditions are expected to develop in June, strengthening towards second half of the season.

“The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 90% of the long period average (LPA) with a model error of +four per cent, indicating below normal or less rainfall is most likely,” the IMD presented in a press briefing on Friday.

Among regions, northeast India is expected to see normal rains while northwest, central and south peninsular India are projected to experience below normal monsoon rains, according to IMD.

IMD's earlier forecast

In its first stage long range forecast for monsoon season in April, the IMD had predicted that India is likely to see a “below normal” monsoon this year. Rainfall is expected to be 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with an error margin of +/-5 per cent, the IMD had said in a projection that signaled challenges for the country’s rain-fed agriculture and the broader rural economy.

The last time India received “below normal” rain was in 2023, also an El Nino year, when rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season was 94% of its LPA.

El Nino conditions are likely to be established during the monsoon season especially during July, August and September, according to the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS).

 
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