With a weak monsoon forecast for most parts of Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday directed district administrations to move into preparedness mode, warning that any disruption in drinking water supply would invite direct accountability.

Monsoon deficit likely across state: K’taka CM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Except for five districts, a monsoon deficit is expected across the state. Deputy commissioners must take advance measures to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water,” the chief minister said after chairing a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha with ministers in charge of districts and senior officials.

Referring to India Meteorological Department (IMD) projections, the government said rainfall is likely to be below normal overall, with near-normal precipitation expected in August and reduced rainfall in September.

Sharpening the tone on responsibility, the chief minister said, “If there is any disruption in drinking water supply, the respective deputy commissioners will be held responsible. Departments such as Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Urban Development must function in close coordination.”

The administration has already identified 213 taluks and 2,410 gram panchayats as vulnerable this summer. “At present, 114 taluks and 598 gram panchayats are facing drinking water shortages,” the statement noted, detailing ongoing mitigation measures. Water is being supplied to 137 villages through 129 tankers, while 585 private borewells have been hired to cover 515 villages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Urban areas are also under watch. As many as 27 urban local bodies are currently facing shortages, with 95 more flagged as at risk. Supply is being maintained in 145 wards through 57 tankers, alongside 22 hired borewells. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urban areas are also under watch. As many as 27 urban local bodies are currently facing shortages, with 95 more flagged as at risk. Supply is being maintained in 145 wards through 57 tankers, alongside 22 hired borewells. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Seeking to reassure on resources, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no shortage of funds for drinking water supply. Based on reports from deputy commissioners, the Finance Department has already been instructed to release necessary allocations.” An amount of ₹419.50 crore is available with districts for immediate use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking to reassure on resources, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no shortage of funds for drinking water supply. Based on reports from deputy commissioners, the Finance Department has already been instructed to release necessary allocations.” An amount of ₹419.50 crore is available with districts for immediate use. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister underlined that tanker supply should remain a last resort. “Tankers should be used only in unavoidable circumstances. Priority must be given to hiring private borewells, and new borewells may be drilled if required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister underlined that tanker supply should remain a last resort. “Tankers should be used only in unavoidable circumstances. Priority must be given to hiring private borewells, and new borewells may be drilled if required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On reservoir status, the government said 321.93 TMC of water is currently available in 14 major reservoirs — about 36% of capacity — slightly lower than the 330.35 TMC recorded during the same period last year. “There is sufficient water at present for drinking purposes. However, availability must be ensured till mid-July, as the monsoon onset may be delayed,” Siddaramaiah said, directing officials to prioritise drinking water over irrigation.

The review also flagged the likelihood of more heatwave days between April and June, particularly in north interior Karnataka.

“Weather advisories must be taken seriously, and district administrations should guide local bodies on precautionary measures,” he said, adding that arrangements for shade and drinking water in public places must be ensured.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To tighten response systems, the chief minister ordered the setting up of control rooms at taluk and ward levels. “Public complaints related to drinking water must be addressed immediately. District-level task forces must remain active,” he said.

He also directed uninterrupted power supply to all RO units and immediate repair mechanisms. “All RO units must function 24/7. Taluk-level teams should be deployed to address breakdowns and ensure continuous supply,” the statement said.

Beyond water, the chief minister warned of possible disruptions in fertiliser supply due to geopolitical tensions. “Steps must be taken to prevent hoarding by traders. Availability of urea and DAP must be ensured for farmers, and movement to other states should be regulated with stricter checks,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that while fodder availability is currently adequate due to good rainfall in recent years, officials should not be complacent and must ensure continued supply.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON