Monsoon has withdrawn from most parts of east and northeast India

Monsoon has withdrawn from remaining parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal, most parts of Assam and entire north Arabian Sea, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and some parts of Telangana, Mizoram and Tripura, as per the weather department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka during next 2 days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending upto mid tropospheric levels. Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorm (wind speed 40-50 kmph) and heavy rain is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase over east India and adjoining Central India from October 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A cyclonic circulation is lying over eastcentral Arabian Sea and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards. It is very likely to persist during the next two days and an east-west trough at lower and mid levels is running from cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea to cyclonic circulation over the eastcentral Arabian Sea. Under its influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over southern peninsular India during next 5 days.