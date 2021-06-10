Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon likely to cover all of east, large parts of central India in 2-3 days

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Stranded local train commuters walk on the waterlogged railway tracks during rain, at Kurla in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 9. (PTI)

Monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

It advanced into the entire central and some parts of north Arabian Sea, Konkan including Mumbai and most parts of interior Maharashtra, central Bay of Bengal, parts of south Gujarat, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, north Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, Jharkhand, and north Chhattisgarh during subsequent 3 days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in most parts of east India and adjoining Central India from June 10.

Isolated extremely heavy rain is also very likely in Odisha on June 11 and 12, Chhattisgarh from June 10 to 12, Vidarbha and Telangana on June 12 and 13.

Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low-pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in coastal districts of Maharashtra till June 11 and likely in coastal Karnataka till July 15.

Heavy rainfall is very likely in Kerala till June 15. Extremely heavy rain is also very likely in Konkan from June 12 to 15.

Due to the west-northwestwards movement of low-pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in northwest India excluding Rajasthan from June 12 to 14.

Ahead of monsoon onset, widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the next 2-3 days.

