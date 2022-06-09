Monsoon likely to reach Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh in 2 days: IMD

New Delhi: The monsoon may advance into Goa, south Maharashtra and south Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, saying the conditions were favourable for the monsoon moving into some more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the central Arabian sea as well as the west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal.

Conditions will continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days, IMD said.

“A cyclonic circulation has already formed over the east-central Arabian Sea. It will help the monsoon advance. Monsoon moves in phases sometimes slow and sometimes it progresses very fast after onset. If the monsoon is moving slowly that doesn’t mean that the monsoon has weakened. There is no large system to help monsoon progress fast, that’s all,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

The monsoon is running several days behind schedule in covering peninsular India and is in the midst of what experts have called a weak phase, a potential cause for concern for farmers who are waiting to sow their crops.

By June 10, the monsoon usually covers large parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This year, it has so far covered most parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka.

It has also covered almost all of northeast India. IMD said Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 10 and 11 and over Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 5 days.

Under the influence of strong westerly to southwesterly winds along the west coast, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana were forecast to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning during next 5 days.

IMD added that isolated heavy rainfall Is very likely over south interior Karnataka on June 12; coastal Karnataka during June 9 to 13 and over Kerala and Mahe on June 11 and 12. Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Konkan and Goa and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall was also likely over Konkan & Goa on June 10 and 13 and isolated very heavy rainfall on June 11 and 12.

