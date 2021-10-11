Monsoon likely to withdraw from some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Bengal

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from more parts of Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The withdrawal line is passing through Motihari, Gaya, Daltonganj, Ambikapur, Mandla, Indore, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Porbandar.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours. It is likely to become more marked and move west north-westwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent four to five days. Under its influence, moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated thunderstorms (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph). Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over the East-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to persist during the next three to four days. Widespread to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers are also likely over southern peninsular India during the next five days and over Maharashtra during the next two days.

