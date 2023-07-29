Monsoon LIVE News Update: Heavy rainfall across India causes waterlogging, traffic congestions
Rain LIVE News Update: Four people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 101 since June 1.
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi was likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi said on Saturday, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar.”
The IMD predicted that on Saturday areas likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall are, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand and Konkan.
Four people have died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 101 since June 1. One person was killed in Kolhapur due to a structure collapse, while another three died due to flash floods in Yavatmal, Nagpur and Sindhudurg. A total of 872 families were shifted to safer places in seven districts of state, including 119 in Gadchiroli, 45 in Thane, 12 in Yavatmal, 16 in Mumbai Suburban, seven in Nagpur, 60 in Chandrapur 60 and 613 in Ratnagiri. In Yavatmal alone 254 houses were damaged.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 07:03 AM
Rain lashes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram. Is Yamuna river water rising or receding? Latest updates
Thunderstorms and rain lashed parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday, with the Yamuna river in Delhi still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres – though it started receding slowly, according to the Central Water Commission.
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the threshold again on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
According to the Central Water Commission, the level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.36 metres at 6am and is expected to reach 205.3 metres by 2pm.
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 06:52 AM
Telangana rains: 'Centre ready to help in any relief operations', say Union Minister Kishan Reddy
Amid heavy rains in Telangana, BJP state chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the central government is ready to help the state in any relief operations.
"There have been heavy rains in Telangana in different districts for the past week. Today, many people across many cities and villages are in trouble with the waters. Many roads have been drowned in water and the connectivity has been cut off. I have discussed this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has provided NDRF teams to Telengana state. More than 600 NDRF teams are ready to be deployed if the state needs any further help. The funds that the central government gives to the State Disaster Force are also ready. I request the Telangana government first protect the affected people. BJP 'karyakartas' should also participate in the relief activities taken up by the state and central government", Minister Reddy said.
Minister Kishan Reddy visited Yosufguda and Amberpet districts today to review the situation in the area due to heavy rains. He also inspected the Musi River at the Moosarambagh bridge.
(ANI)
- Sat, 29 Jul 2023 06:39 AM
‘Every rainy season, many people are affected by Conjunctivitis’: AIIMS doctor
Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, Chief of RP Centre For Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, said on Friday, “Every year in the rainy season, a large number of people get affected by this (conjunctivitis) disease. This disease gets cured automatically in 1-2 weeks. It does not spread by seeing someone but by touching them.”