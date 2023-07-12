Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rescue efforts gather pace in rain-battered north India

Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall had lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

People stand by a road washed away by the River Beas swollen due to heavy rains in Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh. (AP)

The flow of water in the river Yamuna continues to remain near "High-Flood" situation in Haryana causing concerns to the lakhs of people living in the villages located in the river belt.