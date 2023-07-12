Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rescue efforts gather pace in rain-battered north India
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rescue efforts gather pace in rain-battered north India

Jul 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Today Weather News LIVE Updates: The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday.

Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall had lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

People stand by a road washed away by the River Beas swollen due to heavy rains in Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh.
People stand by a road washed away by the River Beas swollen due to heavy rains in Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh. (AP)

The flow of water in the river Yamuna continues to remain near "High-Flood" situation in Haryana causing concerns to the lakhs of people living in the villages located in the river belt. 

  • Jul 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Himachal's Nurpur police's notice

    Himachal's Nurpur police issued a notice saying, “Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days.”

  • Jul 12, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    Thousands evacuated in Delhi

    The Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitude. Police personnel and CDVs at each such location and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river water.

  • Jul 12, 2023 05:18 AM IST

    Yamuna water level rises due to heavy rains in hilly areas

    The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday. Three lakh 59 thousand cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday noon, ANI reported.

    Due to the heavy rains in the hilly areas, all the river drains coming out of the hilly areas are running above the danger mark. The water level of the Pathrala river, Som river and other hilly rivers in Yamunanagar has increased all of a sudden thereby leading to increase in water level of the Yamuna as well.

  • Jul 12, 2023 05:17 AM IST

    Yamuna breaches banks, water enters villages in Karnal, Panipat

    The overflowing Yamuna River on Tuesday breached its banks and entered several villages and inundated around 20,000 acres of agricultural land in Karnal and Panipat districts, with the authorities calling in army and disaster management teams for relief and rescue operations. Read more

Topics
monsoon delhi rain delhi weather delhi ncr punjab haryana himachal pradesh flash flood floods rainfall rain drainage system + 10 more

india news
Updated on Jul 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

