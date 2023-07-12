Monsoon LIVE Updates: Rescue efforts gather pace in rain-battered north India
Today Weather News LIVE Updates: The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday.
Today's weather news LIVE Updates: Several north Indian states have reported loss of life and property, along with disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall had lashed the parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Tuesday leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.
The flow of water in the river Yamuna continues to remain near "High-Flood" situation in Haryana causing concerns to the lakhs of people living in the villages located in the river belt.
- Jul 12, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Himachal's Nurpur police's notice
Himachal's Nurpur police issued a notice saying, “Due to incessant rains in the district, water will be released from Pandoh Dam (Mandi) from 6 pm today to 3 pm tomorrow. People are appealed not to go near low-lying areas like rivers, drains and dam areas for the next few days.”
- Jul 12, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Thousands evacuated in Delhi
The Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitude. Police personnel and CDVs at each such location and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river water.
- Jul 12, 2023 05:18 AM IST
Yamuna water level rises due to heavy rains in hilly areas
The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday. Three lakh 59 thousand cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday noon, ANI reported.
Due to the heavy rains in the hilly areas, all the river drains coming out of the hilly areas are running above the danger mark. The water level of the Pathrala river, Som river and other hilly rivers in Yamunanagar has increased all of a sudden thereby leading to increase in water level of the Yamuna as well.
- Jul 12, 2023 05:17 AM IST
Yamuna breaches banks, water enters villages in Karnal, Panipat
The overflowing Yamuna River on Tuesday breached its banks and entered several villages and inundated around 20,000 acres of agricultural land in Karnal and Panipat districts, with the authorities calling in army and disaster management teams for relief and rescue operations. Read more