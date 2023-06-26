Monsoon Live updates: Heavy rainfall alert issued in parts of Madhya Pradesh today

Monsoon updates Live: After monsoon hit both Delhi and Mumbai together on Sunday for the first time since 1961, the weather department has predicted more showers for the financial capital and its suburbs over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells. Students along with their parents cover themselves with umbrellas and raincoats as they enjoy their return during rainfall, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

According to the MeT office, monsoon hit Delhi two days before schedule, while its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late.

Mumbai received moderate rainfall while the suburbs recorded heavy showers in the last 24 hours with some areas getting very heavy downpour, said an IMD official.