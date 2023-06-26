Orange alert for Odisha, Yellow for Delhi: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states

With the onset of monsoon, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several regions of India including Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, for the next two-three days. Heavy rain has left many parts of Mumbai flooded in Tuesday.(Representative Photo/PTI)

After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the IMD official added. This year, the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 8, seven days behind its normal schedule. Moreover, in a rare incident, the IMD on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi together in 62 years

The weather forecasting agency has cited the formation of synoptic situations like a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region, cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat's Kutch region and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka, the reasons behind the heavy downpour prediction in the region.

Here are the latest updates on the monsoon alerts by the IMD:

1. The coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Ratnagiri and other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 31 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs received 54 mm of rainfall and western suburbs received 59 mm of rainfall.

2. The IMD issued an orange alert on Sunday for 13 districts of Odisha for next 24 hours owing to heavy showers for the past 24 hours.

3. The IMD forecasted heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, over Punjab and Haryana for next two days. day.

4. An orange alert has been issued for Monday and a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for the national capital Delhi and its adjoining regions owing to heavy spell of showers.

5. According to the IMD, Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar today would witness a partly cloudy with a chance of rain, thunderstorm, or dust storm. Heavy showers in the district has caused extreme waterlogging in many parts

6. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has triggered a landslide on Chandigarh-Manali highway while the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Solan and heavy rain in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu flooded houses, washed away livestock and damaged crops and parked vehicles.

7. In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) have been ordered to remain closed in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

8. In Assam's Barpeta, about 1.70 lakh people have been affected due to the flood triggered by incessant rains. Personnel of NDRF, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services have been conducting rescue operations in the region. Earlier on Sunday, water level of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati marginally decreased, slightly easing the flood situation in Assam. The locals fear that the water level will increase again if the rainfall continues.

9. The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Monday in the districts of Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri. Due to heavy rains in Rudraprayag, the district administration has postponed the Kedarnath Yatra till further orders in view of the safety of the devotees.

10. The southwest monsoon entered Gujarat on Sunday with parts of Saurashtra and some districts in the southern region of the state receiving heavy rainfall, officials said. Conditions are now favourable for the progress of monsoon in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(With inputs from agencies)

