Orange alert for Ratnagiri, Yellow for Mumbai as heavy rain lashes Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri while a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg regions as the heavy rainfall battered the parts of Maharashtra. Waterlogging after heavy rainfall, at Andheri in Mumbai on Saturday. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

"Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today," said IMD.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours. "Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said RMC.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai leaving wide swathes of the city waterlogged. The Andheri subway was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging and the traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road (SV road).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert (heavy rains from 60 mm to 200 mm) for the next 24 hours in view of continuous rain.

In just three hours, the city recorded 88 mm rain on Saturday. At 5pm, IMD’s Santacruz weather station (Mumbai’s base station) had recorded only 27.8 mm rain, by 8.30pm the reading was 115.8 mm.

Yesterday's showers were a result of active monsoon currents. IMD officials said southwest monsoon currents got activated 24 hours ago and some parts of south Konkan received very heavy rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police also issued traffic advisories.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 tree falling incidents were also reported in the city. Of them, five were in Western suburbs, two in eastern suburbs and four in the island city, HT reported.

