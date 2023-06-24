Mumbai rain: Waterlogged Andheri subway shut; police issue traffic advisory

After experiencing a significant delay in the monsoon, several areas of Mumbai finally received rain on Saturday. As a result, heavy waterlogging was seen in parts of the city. Videos show showed several vehicles stuck in the waterlogged subway in Andheri. Several vehicles are stuck in the waterlogged subway in Mumbai's Andheri.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police also said issued traffic advisories.

> The Andheri subway has been shut for vehicular movement due to water logging after incessant rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the traffic police said.

> The vehicular movement remained slow at Asalpha Sakinaka junction, Andheri East, due to waterlogging, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

> It also said due to waterlogging, vehicular movement was slow on BD Road, Mahalaxmi Temple.

> Due to waterlogging, vehicular movement is slow at Gafar Khan Road near the Worli Sealink gate, the traffic police said.

Over the next four to five days, the rainfall is expected to intensify gradually. In light of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, as well as the adjacent regions of Palghar and Thane, for June 26 and June 27. This alert signifies the likelihood of heavy rain showers during those dates.

