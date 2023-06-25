Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashes parts Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning lashed several parts of the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Sunday. The showers brought down the soaring temperature, bringing some respite from the scorching heat. Heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm in parts of the national capital. Visual from Rafi Marg. (ANI/Twitter)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted more rainfall on the national capital and the adjoining regions of NCR. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Central and parts of Northwest India including the national capital, during the next five days", it said.

Meanwhile, several parts of Haryana's Gurugram reeled under waterlogged roads after heavy downpour lashed the city on Sunday. As per the visuals shared by news agency ANI, people were seen walking in the submerged road in the city's Narsinghpur chowk.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for June 25-27 in Delhi as light to moderate rainfall is expected. Some parts of the national capital experienced light showers on Thursday, while by Saturday, the downpour saw an increase. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius which is two notches above the season's average.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecasted that the southwest monsoon is set to arrive in Delhi within the next 48 hours. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27. The monsoon embraced the capital on June 30 last year, July 13 in 2021, June 25 in 2020, July 5 in 2019 and June 28 in 2018, according to IMD data.

After a sluggish start, the monsoon has progressed swiftly and covered further parts of Central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual date of June 1.