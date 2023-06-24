Yellow alert for Mumbai, monsoon advances in several states | IMD updates

Mumbai residents got relief from scorching summer heat after some parts of India's financial capital received rainfall on Saturday morning, with the southwest monsoon expected to reach the city today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Mumbai: Commuters ride motorcycles amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Saturday morning, June 24, 2023.(PTI)

“Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in Mumbai city & suburbs,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet.

Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, predicted a gradual increase in rainfall intensity over parts of Maharashtra during the next five days.

"Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days," said,

The weather forecasting agency earlier said the monsoon was likely to reach Mumbai by June 24, but a formal official is yet to be made.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier.

The Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea

According to IMD's daily bulletin, the Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Telangana and the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal; and some more parts of Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh on June 23.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand during next 2 days,” the last bulletin read.

The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states, IMD said earlier.

Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 26, while heavy rainfall is likely over Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh today.

In northwest India, Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 27, and bouts of heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh from June 24-26.

