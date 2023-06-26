IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in Mumbai, central Maharashtra: Latest Updates

The coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Ratnagiri and other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. People dealing with rain at Nariman Point, in Mumbai. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Read here: Unusual pattern sheds light on how monsoon line takes shape

The weather forecasting agency has cited the formation of synoptic situations like a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal region, cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat's Kutch region and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka, the reasons behind the heavy downpour prediction in the region.

India's financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs have received heavy showers in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logged roads and disrupted vehicular movement. The Andheri subway was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging and the traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road (SV road).

Read here: Monsoon rains arrive in Delhi, Mumbai same day

According to Mumbai's Colaba observatory, the city recorded 86 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station recorded 176.1 mm of rainfall in the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri while a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg regions as the heavy rainfall battered the parts of Maharashtra.

Read here: Orange alert for Ratnagiri, Yellow for Mumbai as heavy rain lashes Maharashtra

The monsoon has delayed by 14 days in Mumbai, while it arrived two days early in Delhi. The normal date for monsoon onset (1961-2019) over Mumbai is June 11, and for Delhi, it is June 27. As per the IMD official, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas. The IMD on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and Delhi together, in a rare event in 62 years.

(With inputs from agencies)