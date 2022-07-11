Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE: Rain continues to wreck havoc, bridge washed away in Gujarat
Live

Monsoon LIVE: Rain continues to wreck havoc, bridge washed away in Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in several parts of the country. 
People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Navsari in Gujarat.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 09:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

As heavy rains continue to wreck havoc in several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala for the next three to four days. Waterlogging at several places continues, disrupting normal life.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 09:13 AM

    Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

    Normal life was affected after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Ulundurpet area of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:38 AM

    Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, Gujarat

    Flood-like situation worsens in Valsad, as water enters low-lying areas amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 08:11 AM

    Delhi likely to see cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday, says IMD

    Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 27 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degree Celsius.

  • Mon, 11 Jul 2022 07:56 AM

    Bridge washed away in Gujarat

    Bridge washed away in Gujarat (ANI)

    Due to flash floods and continuous heavy rainfall, the bridge on the road connecting Panchol and Kumbhiya villages in Tapi district, Gujarat was washed away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.