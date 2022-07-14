Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rains, floods continue to lash west coast, central India
Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rains, floods continue to lash west coast, central India

Monsoon LIVE updates: Several parts of the country continue to receive heavy rainfall, flood-like situations.
Godavari river in spate following monsoon rains in Nashik.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 08:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall leading to flood-like situations and disrupting normal life. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days. 

Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in Telangana, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas have been evacuated and shifted to safe places.

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:57 AM

    Educational institutions in Telangana extend holidays in view of heavy rainfall

    In view of continuous heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, the Telangana government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16.

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:49 AM

    Water level in river Godavari rising rapidly

    Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in Telangana, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas are evacuated and shifted to save places.

  • Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:03 AM

    Gujarat continues to witness floods due to incessant rainfall

    Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari in Gujarat inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region.

