Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rains, floods continue to lash west coast, central India

Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall leading to flood-like situations and disrupting normal life. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days.

Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in Telangana, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas have been evacuated and shifted to safe places.