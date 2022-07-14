Monsoon LIVE: Heavy rains, floods continue to lash west coast, central India
Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall leading to flood-like situations and disrupting normal life. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of the west coast and central India will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days.
Due to continuous heavy rain for three days in Telangana, the water level in river Godavari has been rising rapidly and reached the third warning level at Bhadrachalam. People in the low-lying areas have been evacuated and shifted to safe places.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:57 AM
Educational institutions in Telangana extend holidays in view of heavy rainfall
In view of continuous heavy rains and inimical weather conditions, the Telangana government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16.
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:49 AM
Water level in river Godavari rising rapidly
Thu, 14 Jul 2022 08:03 AM
Gujarat continues to witness floods due to incessant rainfall
Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari in Gujarat inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region.