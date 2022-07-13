IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement. “City witnessing heavy rainfall due to strong westerly winds and an offshore trough between the southern coast of Gujarat and the northern coast of Konkan,” the statement further reads.
The IMD officials have appealed to the people of the city to stay at home and take necessary precautions, and step out only if necessary.
On Wednesday, the city witnessed continuous moderate rainfall as well as heavy rainfall in isolated places due to strong winds and the formation of a trough. Earlier on Wednesday morning, amid heavy rain in the region since the past few days, IMD issued a ‘nowcast’ warning for Pune and other parts of western Maharashtra, including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. The IMD predicted moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the subsequent three to four hours till afternoon.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, said, “Packed isobars still persisting over the Arabian sea. Strong westerlies result in enhanced pressure gradient force, causing huge wind convergence over Konkan-Goa and in the ghat sections of madhya Maharashtra.” However, Kashyapi predicted that the intensity of rain will reduce drastically after July 15. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 6 and 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.
On Wednesday, the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 20.2 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was 23.1 degree Celsius and relative humidity was 93%. Shivajinagar received 46.4 mm rainfall till 6 pm on Wednesday. According to the fire department, 18 incidents of tree fall were reported in Pune city on Wednesday and one person was found dead in river water at Shivane.
The collective water storage of the Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams - that supply water to Pune city - reached over 12 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), which is 42% of the total collective capacity of the four reservoirs, a district administration official said. Water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam, which is filled to its capacity, was reduced from 10,000 cubic feet per second (cusec) to around 5,000 cubic feet per second in the morning on Wednesday as the rain somewhat relented in the western ghats.
Ludhiana admn holds poster making contest to sensitise youth against drugs
As a part of series of events planned under its anti-drug mass awareness drive, the district administration organised a poster making and slogan writing competition in numerous educational institutions here on Wednesday. A poster making and slogan writing contest was held at Kishori Lal Jethi Government Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Hundreds of students participated in the competitions and later, the top three winners were honoured by Khanna sub-divisional magistrate Manjeet Kaur.
Ludhiana | Deaf School students pass with flying colours in PSEB Class 10, 12 exams
All students from the School for the Deaf Children, Hambran Road, passed in the Punjab School Education Board Class 10 and 12 board exams. While Navjot Kaur of Class 12 (humanities) topped with 69.2%, Jaspreet Kaur, Harmanjot Kaur, Aryan, and Vishal scored 68.2 %, 67.8%, 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Affiliated with the PSEB, the school, with 150 students and 15 teachers at present, was established in 1971 and is run by the Ludhiana Educational Society.
Three fellow jail inmates moved after Navjot Sidhu complains
Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year jail term in a road rage case, reportedly accused his fellow barrack inmates of misusing his cash card, following which three of them have been shifted elsewhere in the Patiala prison. Confirming that barracks of “some inmates” who were lodged with Sidhu have been changed, Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh refused to divulge any details while calling it a “minor issue”.
Mission 2024: BJP deploys Union ministers for Lok Sabha seats held by Opposition in Uttar Pradesh
The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun work on Mission 2024 and decided to deploy Union ministers for 14 such Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which are held by the opposition. The BJP and allies had won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It recently added Azamgarh and Rampur to its tally in bypolls held on June 23.
PMC urges private, IT firms WFH for two days
Considering the India Meteorological Department's heavy rainfall alert, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday has appealed to private and IT companies to encourage employees to work from home (WFH) for next two days. According to PMC press statement, “IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in Pune region for the next two days. Hence, we appeal to private companies, including IT firms, in and around Pune to encourage staff to work from home.”
