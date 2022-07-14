South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected
The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning’s high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon.
Residents and elected public representatives stated that waterlogging was intense at areas in Marine Drive where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) construction work.
The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said Harshita Narwekar, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from the area. “I was travelling to the airport from Cuffe Parade. At around 10:15am, the Marine Drive stretch was heavily flooded, leading to slow traffic movement,” said Narwekar. Waterlogging has worsened in the area due to the coastal road construction work; the area hardly saw any waterlogging earlier, said Narwekar.
Nikhil Banker, a local resident and secretary of the Marine Drive Citizen’s Action Group said that there was no waterlogging in areas where coastal road work was not being carried out.
“There was no sign of stagnant water on the minor roads and the Captain Prakash Pethe Marg where no digging work is being done. Traffic was moving smoothly from here on. The only spots that went under water were where construction work has been taken up, which are mainly areas outside the Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana,” said Banker.
Rati Ahuja, another south Mumbai resident, said that the minor roads in the vicinity of Oval Maidan in South Mumbai were also waterlogged for an hour on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday’s high tide. “Mumbai recorded more than 100mm of rainfall on multiple occasions in the last two weeks, but not for a single day was waterlogging reported from the Marine Drive area. On Wednesday, there was a high tide, so water entered on the road, and stayed for a short while, soon after which we had flushed it out using dewatering pumps,” said a civic official.
-
State to release ₹500 cr for restoration works in flood-affected areas
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that ₹500 crore will be released for the repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting to review the rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said that the situation will be evaluated again in August and necessary funds will be released accordingly.
-
Two conmen escape from police custody in Lucknow, 9 cops booked
Two members of notorious 'Irani gang', escaped from the Raebareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University, Lucknow, on Wednesday morning. The accused Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan, were admitted to the trauma center on Monday after they got shot at in the leg in a police encounter under Rae Bareli's Dalmau police station limits on July 9.
-
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak flags off mobile healthcare units for 3 east U.P. districts
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off mobile healthcare units (MHUs) for three districts on Wednesday. “These MHUs meant for Balrampur, Chandauli and Varanasi will offer free diagnostic and medicine facilities. Telemedicine facility will also be offered to connect experts for opinion even from a remote village,” said Neelima Dwivedi, executive director, government affairs, MSD pharmaceuticals.
-
Interstate gang busted, 5 arrested
An interstate gang of drug peddlers has been busted and four people, including two women have been arrested, said officials from Central Crime Branch on Wednesday. “They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The gang was in contact with drug peddlers from Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi and Hyderabad. They received advance money in cash,” said a senior CCB officer.
-
Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers. Superintendent of police Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar's brother is involved in the incident.
