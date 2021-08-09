Monsoon Session: Key Bills to be moved today; Opposition floor leaders to meet

Floor leaders of the Opposition are set to meet at 10am on Monday in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

Union minister of social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill aims to clarify “some provisions in the 102nd Constitutional amendment Bill” to restore the power of the states to identify backward classes — a demand made by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party’s own OBC leaders.

The new Bill nullifies the top court’s decision ruling that after a 2018 amendment in the Constitution, only the Centre could notify socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs), not the states.

Click here for LIVE Updates of Parliament proceedings

Union minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal will be introducing the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the lower house. The former aims to repeal the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973, while the latter aims to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

Both the Bills were introduced in the Parliament in 2019 and were referred to the standing committee which submitted its reports in November 2019.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be moving the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha for passage.

Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced in Rajya Sabha in this session after the union Cabinet gave its approval on July 28, 2021. The amendment Bill seeks to facilitate greater ease of living to law-abiding corporates and to decriminalise certain provisions of the Act.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 or the DICGC Amendment Bill 2021 proposes three key changes that could vastly improve the working of deposit insurance as it stands today. These changes, if passed into law, will add an extra dimension to the Centre’s landmark move last year to hike the insurance coverage for individual depositors in banks from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Union minister Arjun Munda will be moving the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. The Upper House on Thursday passed the Bill allowing the inclusion of Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi), Idu (Mishmi), Taraon (Digaru Mishmi) and Monpa, Memba, Sartang and Sajolang (Miji) in the list in lieu of Mishmi, Idu, Taroan, and Momba respectively. The Bill sought to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. Lok Sabha had passed both the Bills last week.

MoS of finance Pankaj Chaudhary will also move for the passage of The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 and the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.