Parliament: What to expect from Monsoon Session beginning today

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today and it will provide all the political parties with an opportunity to plan, demonstrate and act as a cohesive group to discuss key issues ranging from the ongoing Manipur crisis, rail safety, Delhi Ordinance among others. The Monsoon Session will be conducted till August 11 and will have 17 sittings. (ANI | PIB image)

The union government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills in this session including bills that have already been introduced in the lower house and have been referred to joint committees.

According to a list accessed by the news agency ANI, the data protection bill is also a part of the Centre’s agenda.

The opposition which stitched a fresh alliance of 26 parties, have sought a debate on Manipur and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue.

The Union government said it was ready to discuss the subject but wouldn’t agree to any caveats.

The Congress has also warned that it will bring an adjournment motion over the Manipur issue on Thursday if it is not taken up for discussion.

Apart from the situation in Manipur, the opposition is also expected to raise the issue of rail safety at the backdrop of the Odisha’s Balasore train accident on June 2, unemployment, inflation among other key topics.

Among the 31 bills that will likely be taken up, include a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation.

The other bills listed for consideration and passage are the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.

The first few days of the session will be conducted in the old building of the Parliament House, while the members will gradually shift to the new building midway of the sessions.