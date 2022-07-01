Monsoon session of Parliament from July 18 to August 12

New Delhi: The monsoon session of parliament will be conducted from July 18 to August 12 this year, a Lok Sabha communique said on Thursday.

The session, spread over 24 working days, is set to see renewed confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the economic situation, price rise and the fall of the Maharashtra government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior leader from an Opposition party said, “price rise, the economic situation and the demand to extend the GST compensation period would be the key issues for us.”

During this session, India will get a new President and Vice President.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s term expires on July 24 while Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term is coming to an end on August 10. The new VP will also take charge as the chairman of Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session.

Polling for the Presidential election is scheduled for July 18—the first day of the monsoon session — while votes for the Vice-Presidential poll are set to be cast on August 6.

The government is looking at a packed session with at least 25 bills pending before Parliament — the personal data protection bill, weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems (prohibition of unlawful activities) amendment bill, the mediation bill, the amendments the wildlife protection act and the biological diversity act, the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens amendment bill, among.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, bills including one to regulate crypto currencies are waiting for introduction in the House.

For the Opposition, the fall of the Maharashtra government is also likely to be a major issue with the Congress already blamed the BJP for trying to topple elected governments of Opposition parties.