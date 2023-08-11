Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress MPs over Adhir Ranjan's suspension from Lok Sabha

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress MPs over Adhir Ranjan's suspension from Lok Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Aug 11, 2023 08:03 AM IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for "repeated misconduct" after remarks on PM Modi.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting today of the party's Lok Sabha members to discuss the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house for “repeated misconduct”. The meeting has been called at the CPP office at the Parliament at 10.30am.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.(PTI)
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.(PTI)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension after certain remarks by the Congress leader on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered an outrage from the treasury benches. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

Chowdhury later defended his remarks saying he had not insulted PM Modi.

"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," the Congress leader in Lok Sabha said.

"PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari called the suspension “unfortunate” and an “utter violation of Article 105 (1) of the Constitution of India”.

“It has profound implications for democracy & freedom speech in Parliament & the legislatures,” he wrote on X.

“It is in utter violation of Article 105 (1) of the Constitution of India that states Subject to the provisions of this constitution and the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament.”

Tewari added, “This is a fit case for to challenge the suspension in an appropriate Court of Law.”

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "First time for speaking against Modi, largest opposition (party) leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended. Unbelievable. Undemocratic. Condemn the autocracy."

Speaking in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said, “It has become habitual for him (Adhir) and it has become most unfortunate. He is the leader of the Congress party, which is the largest party in the opposition in this House. Despite repeated warnings he has not improved himself.”

"Always in his debate he makes these baseless charges, he tries to lower the dignity of the government. There are no facts in his arguments and he never apologises. Today also, we demanded that he apologise. He did the same thing when the home minister was speaking," Joshi said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out