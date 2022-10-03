Monsoon withdrawal from southwest India including Maharashtra from Oct 7: IMD

Monsoon withdrawal from southwest India including Pune and Maharashtra is likely from October 7, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday.

However, until then, thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in the city limits, said IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said moisture has depleted over our state, Pune district and Pune as of Monday.

“Till October 5, chances of rainfall in Pune city limits are less. Even if rain occurs, it will be a very short spell in the afternoon/evening time. But from October 5 evening onward, marginally rain chances are likely to increase over north Konkan and adjacent areas of Madhya Maharashtra including Pune district and city till October 6. Though it will be mainly as a thundery activity in afternoon evening hours,” said Kashyapi.

Also Read: October to bring above normal rains for Maharashtra: IMD

He added after rainfall activity till October 6, southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from Maharashtra.

“After this rainfall activity, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the northern part of Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

The normal date of monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra starts from October 5. Whereas over 90% monsoon withdrawal from the state is expected around October 10. By October 15, the monsoon withdraws from the state completely.

Till the end of September, Maharashtra reported 23% rainfall in excess and Pune district reported 33% excess rainfall during the monsoon season.